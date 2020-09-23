{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Unparalleled personalized service: Hilton's luxury resorts in the Maldives invite

MALE, Maldives, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ From unparalleled personalized service to distinctive experiences: Hilton's luxury resorts in the Maldives invite travelers to experience renowned levels of hospitality. Nestled in unique atolls surrounded by azure blue waters, powdery white sand and an incredible diversity of marine life, Hilton's luxury resorts Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi and Conrad Maldives Rangali Island are ready invite travelers to experience renowned levels of hospitality.​​​​​​

Beyond the unsurpassed levels of Hilton hospitality that discerning guests to the two Maldivian resorts would have come to expect, guests can also stay assured that the resorts have implemented industry-leading standards of cleanliness and disinfection of the proprietary Hilton CleanStay program, while adhering to Maldivian health and safety guidelines.

"As a company which has delivered over a hundred years of hospitality, the wellbeing and safety of our guests and team members have always been our number one priority. In looking at how we can meet the evolving needs and preferences of our guests at the same time it is heartening to see the amount of effort our team members are putting in to ensure they are absolutely ready to provide their guests with complete assurance and peace of mind. Regardless of whether they choose to stay at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi or Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, I have every confidence our guests will create amazing new memories as they enjoy the level of Hilton hospitality that they have come to expect," said Paul Hutton, Vice President, Operations, Hilton, South East Asia.

From arrival to check in and throughout their stay, guests can experience an elevated standard of cleanliness and sanitization which builds upon Hilton's high standards of housekeeping and hygiene, where hospital-grade cleaning products and upgraded protocols were already in place.

"As the first international hotel company to enter the Maldives more than two decades ago, we are committed to creating the most unforgettable and inspiring experiences for our guests in this sought-after destination and we are absolutely thrilled to once more be welcoming guests back to our resorts," said Nils-Arne Schroeder, Vice President, Luxury and Lifestyle, Asia Pacific.

"Our passionate team members are dedicated to continue to deliver unparalleled, bespoke service to meet the needs and preferences of our guests and provide a safe and secure environment during this unique time," Schroeder added.

Having recently celebrated its first year since opening, the iconic Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers guests a sense of elevated luxury in an exclusive tropical enclave, a plethora of activities for guests of all generations and a personal concierge service giving guests the freedom to create memories that last a lifetime.

The 119 all-villa resort, which was also recently awarded two notable titles in the coveted annual Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards list, welcomes guests to a world of visionary design where elite travelers with a discerning eye will appreciate exquisite architecture and design that blends perfectly into the landscape. Designed to meet local environmental requirements and needs, every aspect of the resort has been guided by the natural setting and local architectural style, with a luxury edge. Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a breath-taking view of villas nestled within the sparkling Maldivian landscape, inspired by the island's beauty, natural resources and local culture.

In line with the Waldorf Astoria brand's rich legacy of culinary innovation and excellence, the resort has been designed to appeal to luxury leisure seekers with a refined palate and an appreciation for international cuisine, featuring 10 specialty dining venues serving the freshest produce in extraordinary settings -- the diversity of which is a first for the Maldives. No matter their preference, guests can select from venues ranging from inspired tree-top dining and private wine cellars set in a cave to organic farmhouses and an authentic Chinese restaurant. Special occasions can also be celebrated at spectacular venues including the resort's private sandbank or within the comfort of their villas.

Reopening to guests from 28 September 2020, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is recognized for its stunning white-sand beaches and an amazing underwater world. A short seaplane ride away from Male international airport, the beautiful resort is situated in the midst of the Maldives' best diving and snorkeling spots.

Guests planning a quiet getaway can enjoy an authentic Maldivian hideaway on Rangali Island while enjoying access to the facilities of the larger and livelier Rangali-Finolhu Island, which are linked by a 500-meter bridge. For a true wellness experience, guests can make their way to The Spa Retreat, an over-water destination spa, set 100-meter off of the tip of the main island.

The inspirational island oasis nestled in the South Ari Atoll features 151 purposefully designed villas and suites, a true gourmet's delight with a choice of 12 award-winning restaurants and bars, two spas and a selection of culturally inspired experiences and activities set against the awe-inspiring Maldivian surrounding.

The latest architectural marvel introduced by Conrad Maldives is the world's first undersea residence, The MURAKA: a first-of-its-kind, two-level residence with a master bedroom submerged over 16 feet below sea level. "MURAKA," translated to mean "coral" in Dhivehi, epitomizes how the residence lives and thrives among the natural landscape of the Indian Ocean.

For more information on Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, visit www.waldorfastoriamaldives.com.

For more information on Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, visit www.conradmaldives.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,200 properties with more than 983,000 rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2019 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2019 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the 108 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagram and YouTube

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a portfolio of 32 iconic properties that creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to personal service and culinary expertise in landmark locations around the world. Unified by their inspirational environments and True Waldorf Service, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver graceful service from the moment a guest books through checkout. In addition to the brand's renowned hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a best-in-class residential portfolio, including 18 properties either open or in development, that provide the comfort of a private home combined with the unsurpassed amenities and legendary service of Waldorf Astoria. Waldorf Astoria is a part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience Waldorf Astoria by booking at www.waldorfastoria.com or through the Hilton Honors mobile app. Learn about the brand by visiting newsroom.hilton.com/waldorfastoria, and follow Waldorf Astoria on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook.

About Conrad Hotels & Resorts

Spanning five continents with nearly 40 properties, Conrad Hotels & Resorts has created a seamless connection between contemporary design, leading innovation and curated art to inspire the entrepreneurial spirit of the globally connected traveler. Conrad is a place where guests can experience service and style on their own terms – all while connecting with local and global culture. Connect with Conrad by booking at www.conradhotels.com or through theHilton Honors mobile app. Learn more about the brand by visiting newsroom.hilton.com/conradhotels, and follow us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

