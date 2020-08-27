ShopSave will help to earn on its affiliate program during COVID-19

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cashback service ShopSave, a service of Ruiku Information Technology Co., Ltd. and officially cooperating with online retail giant - AliExpress, has launched an offer to make money on attracting traffic. ShopSave members can immediately access a members-only portal, exclusive cashback rates, exclusive coupons, and more.

Now, it is not necessary to own a site with high traffic rates to become a partner. After registering and receiving VIP status, any user can start promoting the platform using their own channels to attract traffic. In this case, earnings are formed from the commissions that user receives from the purchases made by new participants invited by him. In addition to VIP status, there are also Representatives and Partners, the commission rate for which is higher.

As of today, shoppers who use ShopSave can now earn cash back automatically, often in combination with coupon discounts, on qualifying online purchases from hundreds of top retailers like Aliexpress and more.

Users have the opportunity to receive cashback earnings for purchases made by direct referrals (friends) and purchases made by secondary referrals (friends of friends). In addition, a commission is available when purchases are made by team-order referrals.

Moreover, as part of a promotion held from July 25 to September 25, the platform offers $1 as a reward for each new participant who places an order with a total amount of more than $5. The accumulated funds can be withdrawn to PayPal account or a bank card.

About ShopSave

ShopSave is an official AliExpress partner. The service was launched by Ruiku Information Technology Co., Ltd. in 2020. ShopSave provides discounts, as well as cashback, which, when used together, give users the opportunity to receive discounts. Users can also get the cash back by recommending a product to their friends. Today ShopSave operates in the Russian and Brazilian markets with plans to expand.

