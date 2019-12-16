Chow Tai Fook Supports the Launch of Loupe Jewellery Academy

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong commitment to preserve heritage while creating a more sustainable future, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited ("Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group", "the Group" or "the Company"; SEHK stock code: 1929) has launched a ten-year sustainability strategy. Integral to this strategy is the Loupe Jewellery Academy formed under a strategic partnership with Haute École de Joaillerie (HEJ) from France, the oldest jewellery school in the world, founded in 1867 in Paris by the French Jewellers. It is designed to shape the future by incubating and inspiring forthcoming generations in the jewellery industry.

"Loupe Jewellery Academy's curriculum is divided into three pillars: design, craftsmanship, and sales and marketing. It aims to provide professional training on every aspect of the jewellery industry. We also hope to promote cross-generational craftsmanship and innovation, besides cultivating an artisanal spirit of perseverance amongst younger and aspiring jewellery producers and designers," said Bobby Liu, Executive Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group.

The first high jewellery design course, supervised by Sylvie Ballivet, the Design Director of HEJ, provided twelve jewellery designers of Chow Tai Fook with intensive and inspiring training spanning across a total of six weeks in June.

A board of specialist advisors were invited to provide suggestions on the long-term development of the academy. "We will continue to refine the curriculum, so that Loupe Jewellery Academy will become a leading provider of supreme education in jewellery industry," said Corentin Quideau, a consultant of Loupe Jewellery Academy.

Loupe Jewellery Academy plans to cooperate with GIA (Gemological Institute of America), the world's foremost authority on diamonds, colored stones and pearls, in order to provide world class training to industry professionals, on topics such as gemology, jewellery knowledge and jewellery design. Thomas Moses, Executive Vice President and Chief Laboratory and Research Officer from GIA, also expressed his appreciation of the academy's all-rounded curriculum. "It is a prudent decision of Loupe Jewellery Academy to kick off the programme with a high jewellery design course, through which students can improve their design knowledge significantly."

As part of the ten-year sustainability strategy, Chow Tai Fook hopes to engage jewellery professionals and passionate amateurs, in the effort to further expand the Group's educational programme.

