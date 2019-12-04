A Full Range of PHNIX R32 Inverter EVI House Heating Heat Pumps

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the successful applications of R32 Inverter EVI house heating heat pump in Eastern Europe, PHNIX will vigorously promote a full range of PHNIX R32 product lines with its key European partners. Mr. Jab Fan, Director of PHNIX House Heating Division, who has just returned from visiting business partners in Eastern Europe, made the above remarks.

Up to the end of November this year, PHNIX house heating heat pump shipments in Eastern Europe increased by more than 40% year-on-year. Now, PHNIX plans to launch a full range of R32 locally to support partners' market development. The new annual PHNIX Fresh Air ERV System is also in this plan, Mr. Jab Fan added.

About PHNIX R32 Inverter EVI Heat Pump

Be Successfully Applied in Northern Europe In the past year, PHNIX R32 Inverter EVI series have been successfully applied in the Nordic countries of Denmark and Sweden. In the Nordic winter -25°C ambient temperature, PHNIX unit's outlet water temperature reaches 55°C. Users proved that PHNIX R32 Series is stable and performs well when used in house heating applications.

A++ + ErP Level Reaching 60°C hot water outlet at highest according to PHNIX certified laboratory, the unit can work efficiently through floor heating, water fan coils or radiators for heating/cooling and hot water. When the target temperature is close to the setpoint, the units run at a lower frequency, which greatly save energy. The series reaches "Class A+++" ErP ranking, the highest energy efficiency level that is now shown on energy labels in Europe.

PHNIX New 4G-DTU Remote Controller PHNIX R32 HeroPlus Series with a 4G-DTU module inside the control board connect to the Internet through 4G mobile network automatically. All the data of the heat pump can be transferred to the cloud (server), engineers and users can easily control the heat pump and check the unit running condition.

About PHNIX

As a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pump products and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America and other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1038537/PHNIX_heat_pump.jpg