Prometric Announces Roy Simrell as New CEO

BALTIMORE, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometric LLC ("Prometric"), a global leader in test development, test delivery and data services, today announced that Roy Simrell has joined the company as President & CEO. Simrell, who replaces Charlie Kernan as Prometric's CEO, will also join the board of directors.

Simrell has over two decades of experience leading data and technology-enabled services companies spanning multiple sectors. "Roy's proven track record of developing and delivering value added products and services, supported by his focus on building a high-performing team and strong culture, will be critical as we enter the next phase of growth for Prometric. I look forward to working with Roy as he assumes his new role as CEO," said Euan Menzies, Prometric's non-executive Chairman. "Charlie's many contributions to Prometric over the past two decades, and particularly his leadership as the company became a fully independent, market-oriented business during the past 24 months, have positioned Prometric for its next phase of growth." Kernan will continue to work with Prometric as an advisor through the first quarter of 2020.

"I'm delighted to join the Prometric team," said Roy Simrell. "For more than 25 years, Prometric has earned the reputation of being the most dependable provider of high‐quality operational support and services to leading professional associations, companies, and other credentialing organizations that award professional certification or confer licenses for employment and advancement across a broad range of industries. I'm excited to lead the Prometric team as we focus on providing the most reliable services in the industry and develop new products and services to provide even greater value to our clients."

