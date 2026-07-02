Kremlin unaware of any official statements on potential elections in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin has seen media reports suggesting that presidential elections in Ukraine cannot be ruled out, but has not heard any official statements on the matter, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We would prefer not to comment on 'alleged' information. But, indeed, we have seen media reports suggesting that [presidential] elections in Ukraine cannot be ruled out, that some meetings are taking place on this matter, and so on and so forth. As for what is actually happening there, however, we have not heard any official statements," he noted.

The Kremlin spokesman also recalled Putin’s remarks that "Vladimir Zelensky’s legitimacy is seriously in question from a legal standpoint."

The day before, the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper reported, citing sources, that in June, Valery Zaluzhny, the former top Ukrainian military commander and current Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, had been summoned to Kiev from London in June for a meeting with Zelensky. The head of the Kiev regime allegedly stated that a window of opportunity had opened for holding an election, but added that it must be conducted in a way that does not cause a split in society. In this regard, Zelensky asked Zaluzhny if he would run for president if elections were held in the fall. Zaluzhny replied in the affirmative. According to the newspaper, Zelensky intends to seek re-election should the elections take place. The end of 2026 is reportedly being considered as a potential election date.