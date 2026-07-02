Russian sherpa rates highly contribution of Global South countries to G20 work

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian side highly appreciates the contribution of Global South nations to the work of the G20, Denis Agafonov, head of the expert department of the Russian president’s administration and the Russian sherpa in the G20, told reporters.

"We rate it highly," he said when asked to assess the role of the aforementioned countries in the G20, as well as Russia’s interaction with them. Regarding the G20’s work, "the voice of the Global South is sounding increasingly confident," Agafonov said following the G20 sherpa meeting in Washington on June 29-30.

"The last four G20 presidencies were held by countries from the Global South, which made it possible, firstly, to strengthen the position of developing economies and, secondly, to introduce topics of importance to them into the G20 agenda, such as combating inequality and issues of global governance. I consider this fundamentally important," the official stressed.

"All economic indicators suggest that the countries of the Global South are the drivers of future economic growth," he said, adding that "the volume of intra-BRICS trade has exceeded $1 trillion."

The next G20 summit will take place on December 14-15 in Doral, near Miami, Florida.