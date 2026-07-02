Certain US priorities in G20 align with Russia’s interests — Russian sherpa

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. Certain priorities outlined by the US side during its G20 presidency are in line with Russia’s interests, especially in the energy field, Denis Agafonov, head of the expert department of the Russian president’s administration and the Russian sherpa in the Group of Twenty (G20), told reporters.

"Yes, the priorities, which the US has identified during its G20 presidency, largely correspond with our interests, objectively providing an opportunity for dialogue, discussion, and the search for some common approaches. We are probably talking, first of all, about the energy sector," he said.

"The principle of technological neutrality and the importance of ensuring supply stability remain priorities for the US side. It’s becoming obvious that a specific type of [energy] generation should not become an end in itself. Therefore, it opens up opportunities for the utilization of fossil fuels," Agafonov added.

The G20 summit is scheduled for December 14-15 in Doral, near Miami, Florida.