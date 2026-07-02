US poses no insurmountable obstacles to Russia's G20 participation — sherpa

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. Moscow has not identified any insurmountable obstacles from the United States to Russia's participation in Group of Twenty (G20) events so far, Russian G20 Sherpa and Chief of the Presidential Experts' Directorate Denis Agafonov told reporters.

"So far, there have been no significant obstacles," he said in response to a TASS question about whether the Russian side has encountered any restrictions, including visa-related ones.

"Our bilateral relationship with the United States, the overall environment of restrictions and sanctions, inevitably affects any dialogue, including discussions on international platforms," Agafonov said in Washington following the June 29-30 meeting of G20 sherpas.

Agafonov noted that the United States had previously committed to properly fulfilling its responsibilities as G20 chair. "The G20 is an international forum that belongs equally to all participating countries," he said.

"The United States serves as the current chair and provides the venue for this dialogue," the Russian sherpa emphasized. "Ultimately, each participating country has the right to decide whom it wants to see at any given event.".