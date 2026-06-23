Kiev seeks to disrupt Russia's tourist season, affect energy sector — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia has been told through various channels that Kiev is seeking to affect energy supplies and disrupt the tourist season through its strikes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with government members.

"[Kiev] is trying to create problems with energy supplies and affect the tourist season, something we are being told directly, frankly speaking, through various channels," the Russian president said.

Putin asked Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak and Marat Khusnullin to report on how this work is progressing. "We are in contact with them virtually every day on those areas of work that concern them directly and fall within their area of responsibility. I would ask our colleagues at today's meeting to also comment on this issue and brief government members on the matters I have just mentioned," he added.