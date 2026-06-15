E-waybills to contribute to goods traceability — Putin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The rollout of electronic waybills, including for the river transport, will contribute to traceability of goods and thereby solve the issue of the balance of cargo transportation by different methods, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin.

"I understand that the issue related to the balance of cargo redistribution among different kinds of transport will also be resolved through that," Putin noted.

The cargo composition is still handwritten in books as the masters say when passing through gateways and electronic waybills will make the cargo turnover more transparent after their introduction, the minister noted.