Alaska agreements to pave way for Ukraine deal Russia can live with — Lavrov

MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. The implementation of the Alaska agreements would be the first stage in ending the conflict and would allow for the beginning of coordination of many other details around Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference.

"Let's see now what exactly, what specific steps the United States will take. In particular, we still expect that the agreement reached by the two presidents on August 15 last year in Anchorage, Alaska, will be implemented. Moreover, the key components of this agreement were proposed by the United States and President [Donald] Trump and accepted by President [Vladimir] Putin," he said.

"This would be the most important stage, the first stage of ending the conflict that would allow us to begin agreeing on many other details, which are not a few."

Lavrov noted that Washington's 27-point plan was mentioned.

"We have, have had, and still have questions about it, but we were ready to take it as a basis as soon as the Alaska agreement came into force. This is not happening yet," the foreign minister said.