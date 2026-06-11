MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Europe has seen as many as 11 incidents involving Ukrainian drones over the past three months as Kiev has effectively been striking the EU every week in return for weapons supplies worth tens of billions of euros, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

In a Telegram post, the diplomat listed the countries where Kiev had launched drones in the past few months, particularly mentioning Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Greece, and Latvia.

"In total, 11 confirmed incidents in three months. Frankly, Kiev has been striking the European Union every week," she stressed.

Zakharova pointed out that the Ukrainian leadership’s madness had already caused a government crisis in Latvia and major logistics issues in Finland, along with environmental and social consequences for Eastern Europe as a whole. "For the first time in NATO’s history, one of the alliance’s fighter jets fired a missile to down a drone over allied territory," she added.

"And every time, it’s the same old story: 'Kiev needs more money.' If one has to illustrate the term ‘political self-harm,’ this is the best example," Zakharova concluded.