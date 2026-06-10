State Duma calls on UN to condemn US aggressive policy towards Cuba

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The State Duma has adopted a statement calling on the United Nations, world parliaments, and international parliamentary organizations to condemn the escalation of Washington’s aggressive policy toward Cuba.

"The deputies of the State Duma call on the United Nations, international parliamentary organizations, and the parliaments of countries around the world to issue a condemnation of the aggressive policy of the United States toward the Republic of Cuba and to urge Washington to immediately lift the trade, economic, financial, and energy blockade of the Island of Liberty, the document says."

The parliamentarians noted that the economic, financial and energy blockade of Cuba by the United States is an undisguised interference in the affairs of a sovereign state, directly violating the norms of the UN Charter.

"Such illegal actions by the United States pursue a single goal - to force the Cuban leadership to make unacceptable concessions and create conditions for a change of power in the country for the subsequent establishment of control over it through economic and military blackmail," the statement said.

The deputies also expressed their firm support for the Cuban people, the country's leadership and the Cuban parliamentarians in their struggle for independence and the choice of their own path of development.

"The deputies of the State Duma insist on an immediate abandonment of any form of political and economic pressure on the Republic of Cuba and the cessation of the American neocolonial practice of doing business based on blackmail and threats," the document says.