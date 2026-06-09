MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Western countries fully protect the Kiev regime and encourage its terrorist actions, demonstrating double standards and dividing terrorists into "good" and "bad" ones, Pyotr Ilyichev, director of the Department for New Challenges and Threats at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in comments to TASS.

"We cannot hope for the West, as they fully shield and encourage the Kiev regime’s terrorist actions," the diplomat said. "You saw what happened in Starobelsk - they did not even express basic sympathy," he added. "They claim they have no opportunity to visit the city, although they react immediately to any other issue. This reflects double standards - they divide terrorists into good and bad ones."

He stressed that this approach must be countered whenever possible and pointed to Russia’s efforts at the UN in New York, as well as statements by the president, the foreign minister, and official representatives. He added that although the West is reluctant to listen, it eventually will, as "water wears away stone."