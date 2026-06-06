Russia has never closed door to dialogue — Kobyakov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia has never refused dialogue, and this determined the choice of the main theme of this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026), Russian presidential adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF organizing committee Anton Kobyakov said.

"As you know, the slogan ‘Pragmatic dialogue. Path to stable future’ became the forum’s main theme, a kind of our message to the world. Russia has always adhered to this formula and has never closed the door to dialogue," he said at a briefing for journalists following the forum.

He added that SPIEF-2026 demonstrated that Western investors are showing cautious optimism regarding a return to Russia. "The forum also demonstrated that Western investors are showing cautious optimism regarding a return to Russia," he said.

Kobyakov also noted that an official US delegation took part in the forum for the first time in 10 years. "Credit should be given to [US President Donald] Trump, who pulled the situation between Russia and the United States out of the negotiating deadlock into which [his predecessor Joe] Biden had driven it. We are gradually restoring our dialogue. We are waiting for the Americans to fulfill the agreements that have already been reached," he added.

The forumin 2026 demonstrated growing interest among Western investors in doing business in Russia. There is no isolation, Kobyakov added.

"A special place in our business program at the forum was occupied by business dialogues. Year after year, this format of communication clearly demonstrates that there is no isolation of Russia and there cannot be any. Today this is obvious to everyone. Interest in this form of interaction within the framework of SPIEF among representatives of, for example, Western business is only growing," he said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.