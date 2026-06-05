MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant are becoming larger in scale and more reckless, and the intensity of the strikes is increasing too, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized.

"We note that each new attack by Ukraine on the Zaporozhye NPP is larger in scale and more reckless than the previous one. The intensity of the strikes is increasing," she noted in a written commentary.

In this regard, the diplomat pointed out that the area of impact "now includes not only the surrounding territories and the plant’s personnel, but also its main equipment and nuclear material."

"Heavy drones are being deployed to target key points at the Zaporozhye NPP. We are literally one step away from a major disaster. However, it seems that Ukraine’s Western neighbors, caught up in their anti-Russian frenzy, do not realize that they will not be able to ‘sit this one out’ in the event of a nuclear disaster," the spokeswoman concluded.