ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia's public debt stands at 16.4% of GDP, which is significantly lower than that of the eurozone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Incidentally, the dismal state of Western public finances, given their high national debt and large budget deficits, also undermines trust in the West. The eurozone's public debt rose to 81.7% of GDP in 2025. The worst figures are well known: 146% in Greece, 137% in Italy, 115% in France, and 108% in Belgium. Meanwhile, Russia's figure is 16.4%," Putin noted.