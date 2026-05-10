Russia recording production of weapons for Ukrainian army by German companies — ambassador

BERLIN, May 10. /TASS/. Russia is recording those German companies that produce weapons for the Ukrainian army, Russia’s ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said.

"We know it, and it’s certainly being recorded, including those companies that are currently producing weapons for the Ukrainian army in Germany. These weapons are used to strike Russian targets, not only military ones, but also civilian ones," he said. "We will continue to document this and take note of it. We couldn’t and didn’t want to expect this from Germany," the ambassador emphasized. "What’s happening today is very depressing," he said.