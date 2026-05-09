Putin thanks Malaysian king who called him brother

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Malaysia’s leader Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, who referred to the Russian head of state as a brother.

Sultan Ibrahim invited Putin to pay a state visit to Malaysia next year, expressing his confidence that this event will give new impetus to the partnership between the two nations.

"Thank you, Mr. President, my brother," he said to the Russian leader in English, concluding his speech.

In response, Putin rose from his chair, shook hands with the Malaysian head of state, and said, also in English, "Thank you so much.".