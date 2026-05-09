Fico briefed Putin on outcome of his meeting with Zelensky — Ushakov

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told Russian President Vladimir Putin about the outcome of his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The prime minister informed our president and our delegation that he had indeed met with Zelensky the other day. Zelensky shared with him his assessments of the current situation in the Russian-Ukrainian context," Ushakov said.

As Ushakov added, since Zelensky did not convey any specific message, "it turned out that Fico simply informed [Putin] in considerable detail about what he had discussed with Zelensky.".