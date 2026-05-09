Putin, Malaysia’s king hold one-on-one talks at Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, who arrived in Moscow for the Victory Day celebrations, are holding one-on-one talks at the Kremlin, a TASS correspondent reported.

As Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier, the Malaysian king himself requested a one-on-one meeting format. "We, naturally, agreed to this proposal," the diplomat noted.

Putin and Sultan Ibrahim met recently, on January 26 of this year in St. Petersburg. At that time, the Russian leader showed the Malaysian ruler the treasures of the Hermitage Museum.