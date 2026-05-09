No preparations underway for US delegation visit to Moscow — Peskov

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. A trip to Moscow by representatives of the US administration, including US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, is not currently being prepared, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, there is no real prospect of that for now," he told reporters when asked whether there was a realistic possibility of US representatives, including Witkoff, visiting Russia.

Commenting on remarks by US President Donald Trump that he was ready to send representatives to Moscow, Peskov noted that it was a statement of readiness and "rather a hypothetical statement," confirming that there are currently no such plans.