Putin says EU, NATO imposing confrontational policy

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The European Union and NATO are imposing a confrontational policy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

"Of course, we understand that [bilateral relations between Russia and Slovakia] are now complicated by events related to what is happening in Ukraine and by the foreign policy environment. By the confrontational line that, as we believe, is being imposed on all of us by both the EU and NATO," the Russian head of state said.

"Russian-Slovak relations for many years, including during your previous terms as prime minister, were characterized by a high level of political dialogue and stable cooperation dynamics," the Russian leader added.

Putin also noted that Fico’s government is striving to pursue a sovereign foreign policy and build a pragmatic course toward Russia. "We welcome the restoration of bilateral interaction, which had effectively been frozen through the efforts of the previous Slovak authorities," the Russian president concluded.