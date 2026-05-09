Russia-US contacts intensified amid Kiev’s threats &mdash — Ushakov

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Contacts between Moscow and Washington intensified, in particular against the backdrop of Kiev’s threats and Russia’s warning of retaliation should those threats be carried out, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. As a result, an agreement on a ceasefire was reached.

"Taking into account, in particular, our warnings addressed to Kiev, our contacts with the Americans intensified, during which we agreed on a ceasefire," Ushakov said.

Speaking about the reaction of foreign leaders to Vladimir Zelensky’s threats to attack Moscow on May 9, the diplomat noted that "everyone saw their reaction." "We quite clearly stated what could follow criminal terrorist actions by Kiev, so I think this was understood in most capitals," Ushakov said. He clarified that there were no strikes on Red Square and "naturally, there was also no massive retaliatory missile strike on Kiev.".