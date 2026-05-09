Russia’s duty is to prevent justification of Nazism, genocide of Soviet people — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia considers it its duty to prevent any justification of Nazis and their brutal actions against the Soviet people, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed while delivering remarks at a ceremonial reception marking Victory Day.

"It is our duty to prevent any justification of the genocide of Soviet citizens and other atrocities committed by Nazi criminals. They were unequivocally condemned by the rulings of the Nuremberg Tribunal and have no statute of limitations," the head of state recalled.