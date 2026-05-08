Large-scale US-Iran escalation after new exchange of strikes unlikely — expert says

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The recent exchanges of fire between the United States and Iran are unlikely to trigger a full-scale resurgence of hostilities, Pavel Koshkin, a senior researcher at the Institute of the US and Canada Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, has said.

"The latest skirmishes in the Strait of Hormuz do not significantly alter the overall situation," Koshkin remarked. "Such incidents are almost inevitable given the fragile 'truce' that currently exists. They hardly constitute a true military escalation. So far, US President Donald Trump has preferred to avoid further escalation and maintain what he refers to as a 'ceasefire’," he added.

Koshkin further explained that "this form of confrontation, primarily played out in the information space, appears to suit both sides for now. It allows them to avoid overt military action and keeps the conflict relatively 'frozen,' at least for the time being."

While the potential for military escalation persists, Koshkin believes that a significant escalation is unlikely at this stage. "The United States has little interest in escalating the situation," he noted. "President Trump needs to manage domestic criticism amid the ongoing election season and economic uncertainties. A surge in gasoline prices, for instance, could deepen divisions among his supporters and weaken the Republicans’ position ahead of the upcoming congressional elections," he explained.

The latest flare-up in the Persian Gulf occurred on the evening of May 7, following a series of strikes between the US and Iran. According to Iranian state radio, the incident was initiated by an attack on an Iranian tanker by American forces. In response, Iran launched missile and kamikaze drone attacks on three US destroyers near the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the attack on its vessels and announced retaliatory strikes against Iranian military facilities. Despite these events, President Trump stated that the ceasefire between the two sides remains in effect.