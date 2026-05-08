Iran to evaluate 'Trump Route' in light of security risks — Russian ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, May 8. /TASS/. Given Tehran’s diminished trust in Washington, US involvement in the transportation project along Iran’s northern border - commonly known as the "Trump Route" - will likely be scrutinized through a security risk perspective, according to Sergey Kopyrkin, Russia’s ambassador to Armenia, who shared his opinion on this score in an interview with Iravunk media.

"The regional situation, particularly concerning the reestablishment of transportation links, has seen some positive developments thanks to progress toward peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. However, the ongoing Middle East crisis, fueled by heightened tensions around Iran - which has faced attacks orchestrated by the US and Israel - is now impacting the South Caucasus. In this context, Armenian officials have publicly indicated delays in the Trump Route project. Given Iran’s loss of confidence in Washington - especially considering US attempts at military strikes disguised as negotiations - it’s evident that American participation in transporting goods across Iran’s northern borders will be viewed as a potential security threat to Iran," Kopyrkin explained.

He also highlighted the tense situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies. "The disruptions in this key strait are contributing to rising global prices for fuel, fertilizers, and food - all of which inevitably affect the South Caucasus region," he added.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral summit in Washington with US President Donald Trump, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration aimed at achieving peace between their nations and establishing a transportation corridor connecting mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan. This initiative was dubbed the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."

Furthermore, on April 2, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk stated in an interview with TASS that the signing of the agreement to implement the "Trump Route" had disrupted the regional balance within the South Caucasus.