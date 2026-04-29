Russia views Malaysia as reliable, trusted partner - ambassador

TOKYO, April 29. /TASS/. Malaysia remains a time-tested and reliable partner for Russia in Southeast Asia, Russian Ambassador to Kuala Lumpur Nail Latypov said in an interview with Malaysian TV channel Astro Awani.

"Malaysia is a time-tested and reliable partner for Russia in Southeast Asia. Malaysia is a very important country for us in Southeast Asia and East Asia as a whole," the diplomat said.

Latypov added that Russia also remains a reliable partner for Malaysia, being a safe country with stable legislation and a political system. He noted that ahead of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year, Moscow is seeking to strengthen economic, diplomatic and humanitarian ties with Kuala Lumpur.

As examples of partnership, the ambassador cited student exchanges, with more than 6,000 Malaysian doctors having studied at Russian universities. The head of the diplomatic mission also highlighted cooperation in energy, food security and space, and invited representatives of Malaysian business to work in Russia.

Diplomatic relations between Moscow and Kuala Lumpur were established on April 3, 1967.