Kremlin praises Serbia for continuing to be guided by its national interests

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Moscow is confident that, despite pressure from the EU, Belgrade will continue to base its decisions on national interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He pointed out that Europe is trying to force Serbia to choose between continuing to cooperate with Russia and pursuing EU membership. From Russia’s perspective, this framing of the issue is extremely misguided because every country can develop harmonious relations in different directions.

"We have no doubt that the Serbs will clearly be guided by their national interests throughout this complex situation," Peskov said.