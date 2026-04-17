Moscow, Hanoi discuss creation of bilateral interregional forum — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian and Vietnamese representatives discussed the possibility of establishing joint interregional forum to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two states, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the consultations, the parties discussed Vietnamese initiative on establishing bilateral interregional forum, which could add momentum to the development of people-to-people ties between Russia and Vietnam," the Foreign Ministry noted, following the consultations on coordination of interregional and foreign economic ties between the Russian and Vietnamese regions in Hanoi. Igor Kapyrin, Head of the Foreign Ministry's Department for Liaisons with the Constituent Entities of the Federation, the Parliament and Public Associations, and Vietnamese Foreign Ministry officials took part in the consultations.

The parties also agreed to update the legal framework for interregional cooperation amid Vietnam’s recent administrative-territorial reform, the Foreign Ministry added.