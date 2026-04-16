MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Europe is banking on further escalating the Ukrainian conflict using drones, fearing the conclusion of an agreement between Russia and the United States, which would be a defeat for European countries, military expert Boris Rozhin told TASS.

"The reasons for this course (of escalation - TASS) are obvious. Europe believes that implementing the Trump-Putin agreements in Anchorage will lead to an end to the war in Ukraine in which Ukraine and Europe will emerge as the main losers. To avoid these inertial scenarios, Europe is attempting to replace the United States as Ukraine’s main arms supplier, helping to transfer some of its weapons production (drones - TASS) to Europe, condoning the Kiev regime’s terrorist tactics, and supporting the forced mobilization of Ukrainians both in Ukraine and Europe," he said.

According to Rozhin, the Europeans understand that the situation on the front points to Ukraine’s slow but inevitable defeat and are therefore trying to weaken Russia as much as possible and at the same time to secure for themselves participation in negotiations on Ukraine’s future, acting as an independent player.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry published the names and addresses of Ukrainian enterprises in Europe that produce unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for strikes against Russia. According to the ministry, branches of Ukrainian companies producing drones for strikes against Russia are located in cities across eight European countries, including London, Munich, Prague, and Riga. European leaders, through their actions, are drawing these countries into a war with Russia, the ministry emphasized.