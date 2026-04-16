Russia, Indonesia discuss expanding cooperation in sports, youth policy

TOKYO, April 16. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov held a meeting with Indonesia’s Minister of Youth and Sports Erick Thohir to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, the Russian embassy in Jakarta wrote on Telegram.

Particular attention was paid to prospects for expanding cooperation in such sports as football, badminton, rhythmic gymnastics and freestyle wrestling. The sides also touched upon Indonesia’s participation in international sports forums held in Russia and the organization of joint events in the Southeast Asian country.

During the meeting, the Russian side presented initiatives in youth cooperation, including the International Youth Festival, which will be held in Yekaterinburg on September 11-17.