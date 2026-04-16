Russia-Azerbaijan ties have strong potential for cooperation — upper house speaker

ISTANBUL, April 16. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan have significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation and are developing across a wide range of areas, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova on the sidelines of the 152nd Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly.

"Russia-Azerbaijan relations have significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation and are developing across a wide range of areas. We are also satisfied with how our inter-parliamentary cooperation is developing," she said.

Matviyenko also stressed that the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan "are in contact."