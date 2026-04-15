Moscow always ready for contacts with Washington — Lavrov

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Russia is always ready for contacts with the United States, which continue regularly at various levels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following an official visit to China.

"Our relations with the United States are not at a freezing point. They are open, we communicate regularly at various levels and we are always ready for contacts," the minister said at a press conference.

"Some contacts are initiated by us, others take place at the request of the American side. We do not speak about all of them, because we consider it important not so much to wave the flag of developing relations with the United States, but to resolve issues, and very often practical results depend on how much discretion is maintained," Lavrov added.

He stressed that Russia has "no illusions" about the real objectives pursued by the United States when it says that, unlike under former US President Joe Biden and other Democrats, it is guided by national interests.

Lavrov also noted that US national interests are "enshrined in a number of doctrinal documents, including the National Security Strategy and the energy strategy, which explicitly sets the goal of dominance in energy markets." "This objective is being actively pursued - this includes Venezuelan oil, and now there are also attempts to develop certain arrangements around Iranian oil with a view to benefiting from it in one form or another," he said.

The Russian minister also pointed to decisions taken by the administration of US President Donald Trump. "Not only are Biden-era sanctions being extended - all sanctions are being extended. Decisions have been taken regarding Lukoil and Rosneft, pushing them out of international projects and leaving them to operate primarily within Russia, with very rare exceptions," he said. "Therefore, we assess the situation realistically," Lavrov concluded.