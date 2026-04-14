Russian ambassador to Iran offers condolences over Iranian deaths in US, Israeli strikes

TEHRAN, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to Tehran, Alexey Dedov, has extended his condolences to Iran following the recent fatalities caused by US and Israeli airstrikes.

"On my own behalf, as well as on behalf of the Russian government and people, I express my deepest sympathies for the casualties resulting from these military actions against Iran, particularly the tragic loss of children," Dedov stated, as reported by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

According to Abbas Masjadi, head of Iran's Forensic Medicine Organization, more than 3,000 Iranian citizens have fallen victim to the strikes carried out by the United States and Israel.