Kremlin aide blames West for global turbulence

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The current turbulence in global politics and the economy is a result of the intentional escalation of tensions by the West, Russian Presidential Aide and Maritime Board Chief Nikolay Patrushev told Rossiiskaya Gazeta in an interview.

"The turbulence in the world’s geopolitics and economy is a logical outcome of problems that have been purposefully intensified by the West, which is seeking dominance in the World Ocean," he said.

"The United States, the United Kingdom, France and a number of their allies are seeking political, military and financial control over strategic maritime routes," he added.