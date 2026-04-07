West is obsessed with militarizing space, turning it into scene of clash — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The West is increasingly succumbing to dark ambitions and fantasies about militarizing outer space, aiming to transform it into a new battleground, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has warned. She pointed out that Western nations are openly declaring their intentions to militarize space.

"Nobody is hiding it; they are even openly discussing the possibility of seizing space and deploying weapons there to dominate and control the planet," Zakharova told journalists during an educational marathon. "Perhaps it would be more prudent to allocate these enormous budgets toward developing the unknown and the unexplored, rather than dividing them again and turning space into a stage for confrontation fueled by aggressive, morbid fantasies."

Zakharova also highlighted that the planet already possesses vast arsenals of weapons not designed for defense but for mass destruction.

"Regrettably, certain misguided minds feel entitled to treat these weapons as tools for threats and senseless, baseless acts - acting with complete impunity," she concluded.