LUGANSK, April 7. /TASS/. Ukraine's attack on a school in Russia is an attempt to stay in the media limelight, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large, Rodion Miroshnik, told TASS in a comment on the strike by the Ukrainian armed forces on a school in the Zaporozhye Region.

On the morning of April 7, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled a school in the village of Velyka Znamyanka in the Zaporozhye Region. According to the governor of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, six people were injured, five of them children. As a result of the attack, the deputy head of the Kamenka-Dneprovsky municipal district, Alexander Reznichenko, was killed while evacuating children from the school.

"Kiev is striving to get back into the spotlight of the international news cycle, even going so far as attempting to kill our children. The regime run by [Vladimir] Zelensky is fully aware that it is committing international crimes but takes advantage of the guarantees provided by its Western sponsors that it will not be held accountable for the crimes committed or for their violations of international humanitarian law," he said.