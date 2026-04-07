Lavrov holds meeting with UN Secretary-General candidate Greenspan — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has received Rebecca Greenspan, a candidate for the post of UN Secretary-General, in Moscow and conveyed to her what Russia expects from someone holding this position, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website stated in a message.

"Lavrov conveyed to Greenspan the Russian side's position on the need for candidates for the top UN post to strictly adhere to the principles of the UN Charter, to pursue an impartial line in the interests of all member states, and to adapt the world organization to multipolar realities," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

As specified by the ministry, in response, Greenspan "presented her election platform, focusing on approaches to responding to contemporary challenges, organizing the UN’s current activities, and implementing changes aimed at fully restoring its effectiveness and operational capacity."

"Both sides confirmed their commitment to the central coordinating role of the UN in world affairs," the ministry concluded.

As previously noted by the Director of the Department of International Organizations of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Kirill Logvinov, in an interview with TASS, the approval of the new UN Secretary-General is expected in the fall.

The current Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, is set to complete his term on December 31, 2026. The Secretary-General is elected by the Security Council and confirmed by the General Assembly. The term lasts five years, with the possibility of re-election. While there is no formal term limit, no Secretary-General has served more than ten years to date. Notably, the tradition dictates that the UN’s top official is not selected from among the five permanent Security Council members — Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France.