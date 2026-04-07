Energodar sees Ukraine's new attempts to attack city infrastructure

MELITOPOL, April 7. /TASS/. In addition to the sports complex damaged by the strike, Ukrainian forces attempted to target other civilian facilities in Energodar with drones, Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) communications director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

Earlier, Maksim Pukhov, mayor of the ZNPP’s satellite town, said that a Ukrainian strike drone had targeted a sports and recreation center, damaging its roof but causing no casualties.

"Today, new attempts by the Ukrainian military to attack the city with drones were recorded in Energodar," Yashina said. She added that major repairs, funded by Rosenergoatom as part of a program to restore social infrastructure, are currently underway at the damaged facility.

According to Yashina, "thanks to compliance with fire safety regulations and the use of fire protection on the roof, the damage from the fire is much lower than it could have been."

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian forces had attacked a school in the frontline village of Velikaya Znamenka in the Kamensko-Dneprovsky district. The village is located 30 km from Energodar, a satellite town of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.