MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. London is interested in intensifying the fighting in Ukraine but not in saving lives as a result of the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told Izvestia.

"London is clearly interested in ramping up the intensity of hostilities," he noted. "Recent strikes by British Storm Shadow cruise missiles on civilian targets and the population in Bryansk are a clear case in point."

According to the ambassador, British involvement can also be seen in the drone attacks in the Leningrad Region.

Kelin also emphasized that the UK is not considering the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas regardless of security guarantees. London views such a scenario as "a gift to Moscow," he said.

"Even though it could lead to the end of the active phase of the conflict and save lives," the diplomat noted.