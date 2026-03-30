Nearly 150 Ukrainian UAVs attack Belgorod region over past day

BELGOROD, March 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the territory of Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region with nearly 150 drones over the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported.

"In the Belgorod district, 28 drones attacked the Dubovoye, Malinovka, and Oktyabrsky settlements; the villages of Bessonovka, Golovino, Krasny Oktyabr, Nikolskoye, Novaya Nelidovka, Otradnoye, Pushkarnoye, Repnoye, Solokhi, Tavrovo, Chaiki, and Yasnye Zori; and the Bystry and Tserkovny farmsteads. Fourteen drones were intercepted and shot down. Equipment on the premises of an enterprise was damaged in the village of Golovino; a commercial property and two private houses were damaged in the village of Otradnoye; a passenger car and a truck were damaged in the village of Nikolskoye; two trucks were damaged in the Tserkovny farmstead; one private house was damaged in the villages of Tavrovo and Repnoye each; and a passenger car was damaged in the Oktyabrsky settlement," the statement reads.

Eleven munitions were fired in three shelling attacks and 32 drones struck the Graivoronsky district, damaging private houses, cars, and a public utility facility. Two drones attacked the Yakovlevsky district, damaging a warehouse, a gas pipeline on a company’s premises, and a power line. Six drones were shot down over Belgorod, Valuisky, and Rovensky districts, with no casualties reported. Forty-two drones attacked the Borisovsky, Korochansky, and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts, and an infrastructure facility was damaged in the village of Bekhteyevka.

On the Shebekinsky district, the enemy fired 13 munitions in two shelling attacks and launched 39 drones that damaged private houses, cars, a commercial facility, and a power line. A woman was injured by a drone detonation and was taken to Shebekino Central District Hospital. A man was also injured in an FPV drone attack and is now undergoing outpatient treatment. In addition, two women were injured in drone strikes on vehicles; they were taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 in serious condition. Preliminary reports suggest there may have been people in one of the attacked vehicles; emergency services were to examine the vehicle during daylight hours.