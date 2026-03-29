Russia achieves success in degrading weapons provided to Ukraine by West — analyst

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. The Russian army has been successful in using its long-range precision weapons to degrade the weapons provided to Ukraine by the West, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told TASS.

"The Russians have been extraordinarily successful in using long-range precision strike capabilities in a sustained fashion to degrade Ukraine’s Western-provided military capabilities, both in terms of the defense industry and air defense, and then, of course, in direct support of degrading ground combat capabilities," he said.

Meanwhile, the US "has not had any success at all" in the Middle East, Ritter noted. "For a long time, we bragged that our weapons were better than Russian weapons. Maybe. But the results don’t seem to indicate that," the analyst added.

Ritter also pointed to the differences between Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East. According to him, Moscow’s operation "is a ground war, with two very large ground armies fighting on the ground, supported by the air." In contrast, "what we have in the Middle East is an air war with no ground component whatsoever."

"Drone operations in an exclusively air campaign are different from drone operations in support of ground operations. It’s like comparing apples and oranges," he concluded.