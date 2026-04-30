US president says he has no objection to Iran playing in World Cup

WASHINGTON, April 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has nothing against the Iranian national football team playing in the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Journalists at the White House asked him to comment on the statement by the head of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, at the organization's congress in Vancouver that the Iranian national team would participate in the championship. "Well, if Gianni said it, I'm okay," said the head of the US administration.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19, with 48 teams participating for the first time. The Iranian football team qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and, following the draw, was placed in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. Iran was scheduled to play all of its three group stage matches in the United States.