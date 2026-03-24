Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 125 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, March 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked populated areas of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 125 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and more than 30 munitions in the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported on Tuesday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Maisky, Malinovka and Politodtelsky, the villages of Bessonovka, Krasny Oktyabr, Nechayevka, Nikolayevka, Nikolskoye, Chaiky, Cheremoshnoye and Shagarovka came under attacks by 28 UAVs, of which 13 were suppressed and shot down. In the village of Krasny Oktyabr, three men suffered injuries in an FPV drone attack on a car. They have received necessary assistance and continue medical treatment on an outpatient basis," the crisis response center said, adding that the attacks damaged two infrastructural sites and a social facility, the roof of a house and outbuildings.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked Belgorod with one UAV, damaging an apartment building. The Valuisky district came under an attack by two drones, which damaged a social facility while the Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under a bombardment by 27 munitions and an attack by 37 UAVs, which damaged infrastructural and social facilities, it said.

The Rakityansky district came under an attack by eight Ukrainian drones, as a result of which four Emergencies Ministry employees suffered injuries. One of them continues medical treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 while the three others have been discharged from the hospital for outpatient treatment. Five private homes were damaged in the Rakityansky district in the Ukrainian UAV attack, the regional crisis response center reported.

The Borisovsky district came under an attack by three Ukrainian drones, which injured two civilians. A woman turned to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 after suffering a mine blast injury. She continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis, after receiving the necessary assistance while a man was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, it said.

Populated areas in the Graivoronsky district came under a bombardment by eight munitions and 25 Ukrainian UAVs, as a result of which a man suffered injuries. He is undergoing medical treatment on an outpatient basis. The attacks damaged nine private homes and set fire to the roof of an administrative building in the district. The blaze was extinguished, it said.

The Shebekinsky district was attacked by 19 Ukrainian UAVs, as a result of which two civilians were injured. A woman was taken to the Shebekino central district hospital while a man was discharged from the hospital for outpatient treatment. The attacks damaged a building on the premises of an enterprise and two private homes. The Veidelevsky, Ivnyansky, Korochansky, Krasnogvardeisky, Prokhorovsky and Rovensky districts came under attacks by seven UAVs, with no consequences, the regional crisis response center reported.