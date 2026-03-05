Lavrov says no response from US to Russia’s proposal to use frozen assets on Gaza

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Moscow has notified Washington in an official note of its readiness to allocate $1 bln from its frozen reserves to rebuild the Gaza Strip, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that there has been no response from Americans yet.

"We are committed to returning Gaza to the Palestinians, to rebuilding Gaza. We notified Americans in an official note about the allocation of $1 bln from our reserves frozen in the US announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin specifically to solve the issues of housing, reconstruction of social facilities, civil infrastructure, to solve all those issues that allow the Palestinians to return. No answer has been received yet," he said at a roundtable with ambassadors.

Russia has not asked to use its money for any purposes other than the abovementioned, Lavrov noted.