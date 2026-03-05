Putin personally congratulates Touadera on victory in presidential elections in CAR

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting in the Kremlin, personally congratulated Faustin-Archange Touadera on his victory in the presidential elections in the Central African Republic (CAR) and wished him success in office.

"Allow me once again, now personally, to congratulate you on the election results. I sincerely wish you success," the Russian leader said.

Putin emphasized that the fact that Touadera won a convincing victory indicates that people generally support the policy he is pursuing, both in strengthening the internal political situation, in the security sphere, as well as in terms of resolving economic issues.

As Touadera stated in his first interview with TASS after winning the election, holding them on a single day was unprecedented for the country. "I believe that the country, the citizens of the Central African Republic, as well as all the institutions that provided assistance, successfully coped with this task. The organization of the vote and the process itself were conducted at an appropriate level. All structures involved in the election were able to achieve their goals," Touadera said.

During talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin also stated that cooperation between Russia and the Central African Republic in the humanitarian sphere can be fruitful, as the countries already have groundwork and prospects for such a future. "Here [in the humanitarian sphere], we also have good prospects. And there is good groundwork as well," the Russian leader said.

On December 28, 2025, presidential, parliamentary, and local elections were held in the CAR. On January 6, the National Election Commission provisionally declared the victory of the incumbent head of state. Touadera received 76.15% of the votes with a turnout of 52.42%.