Ukrainian forces shell Kursk border areas with artillery 87 times over past day

KURSK, March 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces attacked the territory of Russia’s Kursk Region with 63 drones of various types over the past day and used artillery 87 times against evacuated border areas, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"In total, between 09:00 a.m. Moscow time on March 4 and 07:00 a.m. Moscow time on March 5, 63 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy used artillery 87 times against evacuated areas. Ten drone attacks on our territory involved dropping explosive devices," he wrote.

According to the report, as a result of the attacks, the facade of a farm building was damaged in the village of Kalinovka in the Khomutovsky District. In the village of Ilek in the Belovsky District, the rear part of a vehicle body was damaged, while in the village of Giryi a production facility and a vehicle body were damaged. In the settlement of Belaya, the roof of a house was damaged.

Khinshtein added that there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the Ukrainian attacks.