MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia tends to judge by actions rather than promises, and therefore remains skeptical about Paris’s true intentions regarding a resumption of bilateral dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing, suggesting that France’s recent words may be aimed more at influencing negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement than at genuine engagement.

"Therefore, we prefer to judge former partners not by their words and promises, but by their actions," Zakharova stated. "We have no illusions about Paris’s real motives regarding the resumption of dialogue with Moscow. So far, we have every reason to believe that these statements are less about a sincere desire to negotiate seriously – considering Russia’s fundamental interests – and more about seeking to insert itself into the negotiation process to push the settlement options favored by the European Union and the so-called coalition of the willing."

Zakharova also emphasized that France currently maintains an anti-Russian stance in Europe, actively fueling the myth of a Russian threat - not only towards Russia but, purportedly, across all of Western Europe.